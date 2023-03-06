Adoptable Pet of the Week

Hi there! I’m Norman, a fun loving two-year-old hound mix with a happy, sweet personality. I’m a cutie-pie who enjoys running and playing in the park. I’ve been at the shelter a long time. My adoption fee has been reduced to $50 which I think means I’ve worn out my welcome. As much as I like it here, I need to get my own place. Maybe you could try me out. I’m a good boy and would love to be an only child, but would tolerate another dog if I have to. Please save me by coming to the shelter and spending some time with me. I crave attention. I’m available Tuesday through Saturday after noon. To adopt me go to heberspringshumanesociety.com complete an application and you can have a wonderful dog of your own at half price. Don’t forget my name is Norman! I love physical activity in the day with a comfy bed inside during the evenings.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Adopter for Norman, dog/cat food (we are out), paper towels, kennels, liquid detergent, disinfectant, swimming pools, fosters, volunteers, money.
HSHS NEWS: General Meeting Thursday, March 9, 5:30 pm, City Hall. The Board will be presenting their recommendation of new board positions to the membership for their approval. Tractor Supply will be having a dog adoption Saturday, March 11. We will be there with some of our cute fur-babies.
