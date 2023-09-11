Adoptable Pet of the Week

Hi there, my name is Smokey and I’m handsome, smart, and affectionate, just ask anybody! I’m only two years-old and was abandoned on the streets to fend for myself. Now I’m at the shelter. I need my own home. Since my former human let me down, I will thrive with lots of positive reinforcement. I’m a big, friendly boy and can protect your family. I would love a fenced in yard to play in. By the way, I get along with other dogs. To adopt me go to Heberspringshumanesociety.com. I’ll be waiting for you!
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/ cat food, bleach, dawn, disinfectant, paper towels, toilet paper, bleach, liquid detergent, money, adopters, fosters, and volunteers.
HSHS NEWS: There will be a general meeting, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at City Hall. Everyone welcome. A pet adoption will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Tractor Supply. Hope to see you there. Adopt don’t shop.
