Adoptable Pet of the Week

My name is Pete. I’m so lonely, I’m so lonely, I could just die. That’s my song since my brother got adopted and left for his forever home. We, now me, have been here almost 3 years (Picked up as puppies from back of El Reys). You can see from my pictures, I’m a handsome boy with a great personality. My only fault is I am shy and I miss my brother terribly. I need to find a home of my own before I become depressed. Can you offer me a forever spot in your family. Once I know you I’m the best pet ever. I’m smart, friendly, playful and did I mention handsome. I love to play in the kiddie pool or just spray from a garden hose. See low maintenance. I’ve never been aggressive toward other dogs or people or cats. My short coat is shiny because I love to be brushed. Please see it in your heart to provide me with a home. ‘m so lonely. Just go to web site heber springshumanesociety.com and fill out an application. I’ll be waiting.
Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food (wet & dry), bleach, toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags (large& med), copy paper, money, volunteers, fosters, adopters. Drive Through Rabies Clinic, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Sugarloaf Baptist Church; HSHS general meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at city hall. Everyone invited.
