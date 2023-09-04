Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Kuro. This big girl needs a home. She’s a special breed that loves everybody. She was rescued from bad situation and was skin and bones. Now she’s 100 lb and needs a forever home. Kuro is a Japanese Mastiff, only 2 years old and needs a place to make her a happy dog which would include a fenced-in yard for exercise, a loving family and someone to call her own. Can you be that person to make her dream come true. Contact Heber springshumanesociety.com and complete an application. Kuro would love to become your protector and family member.
Shelter Wish List: Purina dog/cat food, paper towels, bleach, hand sanitizer, trash bags, volunteers, fosters and of course adopters.
HSHS NEWS: General Meeting, Thursday, Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Everyone is welcome.
