Adoptable Pet of the Week

Rocky is my name...fun is my game! Rocky is a two-year old Rottweiler mix with his Rottie head maybe some lab/shepherd, but a very handsome combination. He’s also a sweetheart who came to us as a stray.
He’s a strong, handsome guy with a great personality. He will make some family a loyal companion for life. He is leash trained but could use some more training. He’s very smart and eager to learn.
Can you adopt or foster Rocky? Go to our website Heberspringshumanesocity.com for an application. He’s waiting for a forever, active family to love him. Greatest need is towels and fleece throws ($3 at Walmart because most of ours had to be thrown away due to parvo), dog/cat food, disinfectant, bleach, Dawn, volunteers, fosters, adopters, and always monetary donations. Have a Happy Thanksgiving and keep your pets safe!
