Meet Miss Peggy! She’s at a foster home recovering from surgery. She was found on the side of a road probably hit by a car and left there. She had a broken leg but was otherwise fine. She is a senior Basset Hound and so so sweet. Miss Peggy can’t get her cast wet so she hops around with a Walmart bag on her leg to do her ‘business’. She’s content to rest and wag her tail while her leg heals. To adopt Miss Peggy go to our website Hebersprings humanesocity.com and complete an application. Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, large plastic storage containers with tops to store food, bleach, hand sanitizer, large trash bags, monetary donations, volunteers, adopters. Thanks to Dr. Self for having our successful rabies clinic.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Confusion, shouts as Fairfield Bay suspends ambulance service
- 65th Annual Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet
- Bears back on the move, AGFC offers advice to be bearwise
- Free concert scheduled for May 29
- Confusion, shouts as Fairfield Bay suspends ambulance service
- Drasco resident dies on Hwy.25
- Heber Springs stars shine bright during 65th annual chamber banquet
- Dawn L. Grady
- Commodity distribution Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
73°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 83%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:00:51 AM
- Sunset: 08:08:30 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.