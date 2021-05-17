Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Miss Peggy!

Meet Miss Peggy! She’s at a foster home recovering from surgery. She was found on the side of a road probably hit by a car and left there. She had a broken leg but was otherwise fine. She is a senior Basset Hound and so so sweet. Miss Peggy can’t get her cast wet so she hops around with a Walmart bag on her leg to do her ‘business’. She’s content to rest and wag her tail while her leg heals. To adopt Miss Peggy go to our website Hebersprings humanesocity.com and complete an application. Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, large plastic storage containers with tops to store food, bleach, hand sanitizer, large trash bags, monetary donations, volunteers, adopters. Thanks to Dr. Self for having our successful rabies clinic.

