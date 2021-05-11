Marty is an adorable 8 month old male hound mix. He is full of energy and needs an active family to love him. Marty is very friendly and likes everyone including four legged fur babies. He’s very bright and wants to please so he will be easy to train. Marty weighs about 35/40 pounds and will not get much larger. Can you make Marty a part of your family? He would be your best friend forever. To arrange a meet and greet go to our website Heberspringshumanesocity.com click on application or call 501-362-7322 between 12-4:30, Tuesday-Saturday. IN MEMORY OF: Last week we lost a long time member of the Humane Society as well as the husband of Rose Coleman, past president (11 years) of the Humane Society. Don will be greatly missed by all who knew him. If you knew Don and would like to sign a card or make a donation in his memory, please stop by the Thrift Store.
