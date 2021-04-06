All of these wonderful dogs are long-term residents of the Heber Springs Shelter and really deserve homes of their own. For some it’s been more than a year. LIT’BIT is a 5-year old beagle mix. On the shy side and very laid back; BEAR is a yellow lab about 3 and would make a great guard dog; HEATHER is a 2-year-old, female shepherd mix. She’s very friendly and loves everyone; BLUE is a blue heeler. He’s probably full blooded and very active; BUCKWHEAT is a handsome 3-year-old heeler/shepherd mix and extremely shy. He would make a great companion for someone with a lot of patience. All of these beauties would make wonderful pets, but are overlooked. If you can’t adopt maybe you could foster or come walk them. They love the attention! To arrange a meet and greet or to volunteer go to our web site Heberspringshumanesociety.com and click on adoption/volunteer/foster and you’re on your way. Don’t forget there is a drive-through rabies clinic from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Sugarloaf Baptist Church this Saturday, April 10.
Adoptable Pet of the Week
