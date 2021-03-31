This is Myka. Can you resist this face and those eyes? He’s such a loving soul. He’s been at the shelter since July of 2020. He was brought to us by the Corp of Engineers and was found at Cove Creek Park. Although he was already neutered and well mannered no one ever claimed him. He is being treated for heartworm but that won’t be a problem. The shelter will continue to treat him after his adoption. Myka loves people and other dogs and would make a wonderful family pet. He probably has a little shepherd may be some bird dog and who knows what else but he’s a handsome fellow weighing about 50 pounds and 4 yrs old. Would you like to bring Myka home with you? Myka sure would like to have his own home. We feel like he came from a good home, but he just got lost. Arrange a meet and greet through our web site Heberspringshumanesociety.com and click on adoption, then adoption application and your on your way to getting a wonderful new family member that loves to play and cuddle.
Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, paper towels, bleach, dish soap, dryer sheets, kitchen & large heavy-duty trash bags, volunteers, fosters and attendance at our drive through rabies clinic on Saturday, April 10, 8:30-11:30 at Sugarloaf Baptist Church, Vet is Dr. Self.
