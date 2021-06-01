Adoptable Pet of the Week

Bear is my name and finding a home is my game. Bear needs to find a home quick. He’s been at the shelter for well over a year. In fact, Bear celebrated his 4th birthday in a kennel and wants to turn 5 with his own people. Bear is a handsome yellow lab who loves people but has been known to fear bite when cornered so no small children. He would make a perfect farm dog with lots of room to run. His adoption fee will be reduced for the right family. Can you provide Bear with a home of his own for his 5th Birthday. He would be so happy. For a meet and greet go to our website Heberspringshumanesoceity.com and click on application. Bear would make a great running partner for our 5k/1k Paws at the Beach on Saturday, October 2 at Sandy Beach.
Shelter Wish List: dog/cat food, large plastic containers with lids, bleach, paper towels, dawn soap, fosters, adopters, volunteers (Thrift Store and Shelter)
