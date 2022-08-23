Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Ricardo. He is a three-month-old domestic short-haired kitten found as a stray. He is a sweet, playful little fellow that would love to have a home of his own. Ricardo loves to chase other cats and would do best in an indoor situation with a loving family. Add some spice to your life and adopt sweet Ricardo. He would make you very, very happy not to mention he would be very happy too. To meet Ricardo please complete an adoption application at Heberspringshumanesociety.com and a meet and greet can be arranged. If you’re looking for a wonderful kitten he’s the one.
Shelter Wish List: Purina dog/cat food, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, Dawn, flannel blankets/ throws, copy paper, volunteers, Fosters, adopters and monetary donations.
HSHS NEWS: Clear the Shelter held last week at the First Arkansas Bank was a big success! Thank you to the volunteers and the people who came to see our dogs. We got seven of them adopted and maybe more. We want to thank First Arkansas Bank participating and allowing us to use their parking lot, and thanks to our many volunteers, visitors and adopters.
