Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Mark...he's a handsome two-year old yellow lab mix looking for a fur-ever home. He was brought in by animal control as a cruelty case. He was chained and still has marks on his neck which will fade in time. Mark would love to find a family of his own one that would make him a real "family " member and not leave him chained outside. He gets along with people and other dogs. To adopt Mark and make his dream come true go to heberspringshumanesociety.com complete an application and a meet and greet will be arranged. Mark is anxiously waiting. Please don't disappoint him.
Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, bleach, large trash bags, paper towels, Dawn, copy paper and most of all fosters, adopters and volunteers. Maybe you might be looking to do community service over the summer.
Shelter news: Next shelter meeting will be second Thursday in June. We need the community support to succeed.
