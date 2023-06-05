Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Ringo, again. Ringo is a three-year-old Pitty-mix. He is friendly, likes people and other dogs. Ringo loves to play in the kiddie pool at the shelter with his many friends. He is pictured at the dog adoption held last Saturday. Ringo loves to get out and meet the public but as you can see he does not want to return to the shelter. He’s seen leaving the park, then laying down and not moving. Michael has to pick him up (not an easy task) to get him to the car. It’s so sad to see him knowing that he wasn’t adopted and going back to the shelter. Please consider Ringo as your next pet and make his dream come true. It’s time he gets a home and out of the shelter. If you can find it in your heart to adopt Ringo go to Heber springshumanesociety.com & complete an adoption application. A meet and greet will be arranged.
Shelter Wish List: Purina dog/cat food, bleach, Dawn, liquid detergent, disinfectant, paper towels large trash bags, fosters, adopters and volunteers to walk our dogs. Ringo would love to be walked.
HSHS NEWS: June’s general meeting has been canceled. Next general meeting will be Thursday, July 13. New board member has been appointed to the position of Financial Officer. Welcome Ronda Smith. Don’t forget Red Apple Inn Dinner, silent auction, band, etc. on June 24.
