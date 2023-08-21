Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Rufus, a happy-go-lucky 8-month-old lab-mix. His owner could no longer care for him so he’s now at the shelter. Rufus loves to run around the park, jump in the kiddie pool, and take long walks with the volunteers. A fenced-in yard would be great as Rufus loves to run, or go hiking with his new family. He is friendly and loves everyone, including children. Rufus is housebroken and will let you know when he needs to go potty. He will use a pad at night, if needed. A real plus when adopting a shelter dog. Rufus is a very handsome boy. If you are on the go and want an active family member, Rufus is your guy. Just go to Heberspringshumanesociety.com, complete an adoption application and Rufus can be yours. Or come out and walk him. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, liquid detergent, bleach, Dawn, paper towels, Kennels, toilet paper, trash bags, adopters, volunteers, Fosters, and we always need money.
HSHS NEWS: Shelter hours open to public are Tuesday-Saturday noon to 4 p.m. Closed Monday and Sunday. When calling the shelter always leave a message but it is best to call after 12.
