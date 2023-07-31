Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Miller. A super handsome, laid back young Hound mix (maybe some Doby). He was found as a stray and never reclaimed. Miller is a fun, sweet nature boy and will make a wonderful addition to any family. He loves people and other dogs. He would probably get along with cats, but we really don’t know for sure. To meet Miller apply at Heberspringshumanesociety.com, fill out an adoption application and come out and meet him. He’s an exceptional dog and would love to go for a walk or a pup cup.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, bleach, paper towels, toilet paper, kennels, liquid detergent, hand disinfectant, trash bags, fosters, adopters, and always can use donations.
HSHS NEWS: August general meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10, City Hall, 5:30 p.m. We had a great meeting last month with a large attendance. Hope to see you this month and hope to see our Mayor Kasey Griffin pop in again. Everyone is invited. It takes a community working together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.