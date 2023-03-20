Adoptable Pet of the Week

A dog of many colors ... that’s our Manny! A handsome six month old Shepherd/Catahoula mix, who was brought to our shelter as a stray. Manny is a fun, lovable pup that is a little shy at first. He warms up with a little love and patience. He has a medium playful energy, with a gentle touch. He will make a wonderful family addition. Manny will love daily exercise and a soft comfy bed inside next to his person. Can you be that person? Manny is fun loving, playful and smart. That’s a great combination for anyone. Just go to Heberspringshumanesociety.com Complete an application and Manny would love to meet you.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, Dawn, liquid detergent, bleach, large towels, kennels, toilet paper, large bags for trash, volunteers (shelter and store), fosters, adopters, and always can use money.
HSHS NEWS: Terri Alvarado replaces Sara Freeman as President. We understand, Sara, and will miss you. Next meeting will be April 13 at 5:30 City Hall and will be voting on one new board opening
