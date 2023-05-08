Adoptable Pet of the Week

Here I am, again. As you probably can see by my picture, I have been in the paper many times. Please adopt me. I’m three years old now, a cute hound mix that absolutely loves attention. I also have a reduced adoption fee. I’m cute, handsome, a bargain and very lovable. Why, oh, why won’t someone adopt me. By the way, my name is Norman. I love playing in the backyard and a cozy bed to sleep in. That’s pretty simple, I’m just a simple, adorable guy. To adopt me go to Hebersprings humanesociety.com fill out an application and I’ll be waiting. Did I mention I’m half price.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog and cat food (wet and dry), paper towels, bleach, Dawn, disinfectant, volunteers, fosters, adopters.
HSHS NEWS: General Meeting Thursday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. at city hall. Everyone welcome. The spring flea market had to be postponed until fall. We couldn’t find a building. See you at Springfest!
