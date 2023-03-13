Adoptable Pet of the Week

If you are looking for a big guy with a big heart you have found him. Percy is a 90 lb 3-year-old Great Pyrenees/lab mix brought to the shelter and never claimed. He’s a lover and enjoys walks, treats and body hugs. He knows how to sit and most likely is house trained. He gets along with other dogs and has an easy-going, happy personality. Apply to adopt at Heberspringshumanesociety.com and a meet & greet will be arranged. We have a dog park to check compatibility with existing dogs. Percy is waiting for a forever home. He is a real sweetheart.
Shelter Wish List: We want to thank everyone for their many donations. Especially for all the food donations. God bless you.
HSHS NEWS: We have a new President. Terri Alvarado resided over her first meeting last Thursday. The next meeting will be the second Thursday in April.
