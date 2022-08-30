Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Eddy.

Meet Eddy: A seven-month-old shepherd-mix brought to the shelter as a stray. He is very handsome, very smart, and lots of fun. Eddy needs a home with a fenced in yard to run, play and explore. He hates living in a kennel at the shelter, but loves it when it is his turn in the doggie park with his friends. He’s doing great on a leash so he will be a quick learner with the right family. to meet Eddy go to heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an adoption application and he can come home with you. Shelter Wish List: Dog food, cat food, bleach, Dawn, copy paper, toilet paper, paper towels, bath towels, laundry detergent, fosters, volunteers, adopters and always money. There will be a general meeting the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.