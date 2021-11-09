Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Betty.

 Submitted photo.

“Meow, Meow!....My name is Betty. I’m the cutest yellow kitten! If you don’t think so just look at my picture...cuteness overload! I would love to become a member of your family. “ For a meet and greet go to the shelter website Heberspringshumanesociety.com complete an application. The shelter has plenty of cats and kittens that need homes. Shelter news: General meeting, Thursday, Nov. 11, 5:30 pm, City Hall. Very important voting meeting. Everyone invited. Heber Springs Humane Society Wish List: Dog/cat food, money, paper towels, bleach, Dawn, toilet paper, volunteers, fosters, adopters.

