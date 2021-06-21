Hi, my name is Rain! Up till now, I have had a pretty rough life. I’m the mother of 8 puppies which have been adopted. I have heart worms but the Heber Springs Humane Society is asking for donations to help treat me. That’s a good thing. I’m now back at the shelter and petrified to be put in a kennel but things are looking up because the manager is letting me stay in the office. This has helped me a lot. I’m not so scared and spend a lot of time greeting visitors and sleeping under the desk so things are getting better. Of course, I’m hoping to get adopted soon. Don’t worry about HW, the shelter will provide the treatment but maybe you could donate. I’m not the only one with HW. I’m a bit shy but have a heart of gold. If only I could find a family. To arrange a meet and greet go to our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an application. I’m also a cutie. Shelter wish list: dog/cat food, plastic pools, large plastic containers with tops, volunteers, adopters, donations for HW treatment. Mark calendar for 5K/1K Paws at The Beach, Saturday, Oct. 2.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- County leaders balk at ambulance proposal
- Council approves increases for police
- Dr. Sugg Elected President of Arkansas Optometric Association
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Conway woman wins 2021 Mrs. Arkansas title
- Bluegrass & Fried Chicken Festival
- Freedom Fest planned for July 2-3
- StoneBridge gets award for care
- Profit From It: Tax Refunds for Those with Unemployment Income
- Trauma season: Why summer is no vacation for first-responders
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
56°
Clear
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 56°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 56°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:53:34 AM
- Sunset: 08:27:19 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Sunny. High 86F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.