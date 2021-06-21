Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Rain.

 Submitted photo.

Hi, my name is Rain! Up till now, I have had a pretty rough life. I’m the mother of 8 puppies which have been adopted. I have heart worms but the Heber Springs Humane Society is asking for donations to help treat me. That’s a good thing. I’m now back at the shelter and petrified to be put in a kennel but things are looking up because the manager is letting me stay in the office. This has helped me a lot. I’m not so scared and spend a lot of time greeting visitors and sleeping under the desk so things are getting better. Of course, I’m hoping to get adopted soon. Don’t worry about HW, the shelter will provide the treatment but maybe you could donate. I’m not the only one with HW. I’m a bit shy but have a heart of gold. If only I could find a family. To arrange a meet and greet go to our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an application. I’m also a cutie. Shelter wish list: dog/cat food, plastic pools, large plastic containers with tops, volunteers, adopters, donations for HW treatment. Mark calendar for 5K/1K Paws at The Beach, Saturday, Oct. 2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.