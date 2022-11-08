Adoptable Pet of the Week

My name is Joe. I’m a shepherd mix with brown feet & eyebrows. Maybe a little Rottweiler by my markings. I am a sweet, gentle, handsome, big boy. I really need a home. I’ve been here way too long. I also have a knob-tail which makes me wag my entire butt. The shelter workers laugh at me when I get too excited. I kind of favor a big black bear. I’m probably best around adults because of my size, small children might get hurt. I don’t mean to, but sometimes I get excited and play too rough for little ones. I walk on a leash very well and would be a great member of your family. Please adopt me. Go to Heberspringshumanesociety.com and you can visit with me and take me home.
Shelter Wish List: dog/cat food, disinfectant spray, paper towels, trash bags, throws, detergent, copy paper, money, volunteers, Fosters, and adopters.
HSHS NEWS: General Meeting Thursday, November 10, 5:30 p.m., City Hall. Everyone welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.