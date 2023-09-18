Adoptable Pet of the Week

Ralph is waiting for a home of his own. He’s so sad that his playmates have been adopted and he’s still here. Ralph is an 8-month old chihuahua-mix found alongside the road. He is starting to get his feelings hurt, because he’s never picked when people come to look at the puppies. He feels like he may be rejected because of his limp but it doesn’t bother him. He’s a happy-go-lucky fella and would make anybody a wonderful addition to their family. Ralph loves to play with toys and other dogs and cuddles in your lap.
To adopt Ralph go to Heberspringshumane society.com, complete an adoption application and a meet and greet will be arranged.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, bleach, liquid detergent, disinfectant, paper towels, toilet paper, Dawn, large/medium trash bags, fosters, volunteers, adopters.
