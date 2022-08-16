Meet Birdie....She’s a one year old German Short Hair Pointer. She was found by a kind lady who brought her to the shelter. Since then she has gone through heartworm treatment, been spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. You couldn’t ask for a healthier, happier girl; and her adoption fee is only $100. Birdie is crate trained. Seems to be house broken. She loves other dogs and people. To meet this precious girl, complete an adoption application at heber springshumanesociety.com and a meet and greet will be arranged. Birdie is waiting for her forever home!
SHELTER WISH LIST: Food for dogs and cats, wet or dry. Prefer Purina. Thanks! We love our family of supporters.
HSHS NEWS: First Arkansas Bank and Trust is sponsoring Clear the Shelters. Dogs/cats will be available for adoption from shelters all around including ours. See you this Saturday, August 20, 8 a.m. to noon, at First Arkansas Bank and Trust, 1230 AR-25 B, Heber Springs, AR 72543.
