“Hi, my name is Simon. I don’t think I look like a ‘Simon.’ If you agree you can change it when you adopt me. I’m almost 6 months old and won’t get much larger than 20/25 pounds. I could easily be a lap dog. I’m kinda a funny looking Heinz 57 breed with short legs (Doxie??) and long body (Bassett??) but my most endearing asset is my adorable face and intelligent eyes. I’m the total package. All I need is a chance. Will you be my savior?” Please contact our website for a meet and greet. Heberspringshumanesociety.com click on application. You won’t be sorry.
WISH LIST: Adopters, fosters, volunteers (Thrift Store & Shelter). Thank you to Jennifer Acierno for getting beds for a shelter dogs! She rocks!
