My name is Red and I’ve been featured before but I’m still at the shelter and its been way too long (over a year). I’m afraid nobody wants me, but all the workers say that I’m very handsome and only two years old and a beautiful, red shepherd mix. What’s not to love? It’s been so long I can’t remember how I got in here, but I did get adopted at an event at Spring Park, but that didn’t last long. The nice lady who adopted me had family problems and re-homed me to a not so nice person who tied me out on a chain, barely feeding me. I was chipped, so when neighbors reported this I was returned to the Heber Springs Humane Society Shelter which was a blessing. Upon my return, I was very thin and heartworm positive, but the nice people here had me treated for the heartworm and fattened me up so I feel much better. Although I’m a favorite of the staff, I still want a family of my own. I was fostered for a while by a nice lady who can vouch for me. Can you consider this handsome redhead as a possible member of your family? His pictures show him playing with one of our employees. To arrange a meet & greet contact davidianne@suddenlink.net Shelter Wish List: adopters, fosters, volunteers, monetary donations toward a perimeter fence, dog/cat food, paper towels, Dawn dish-soap, cleaning supplies, cat toys. Shelter Hours: noon to 4:30 p.m. by appointment, Tuesday through Saturday. Thrift store hours: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
