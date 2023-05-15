Adoptable Pets of the Week

Meet Joe, Ben, Mac and one of four Shepherd puppies needing fosters and adopters. Last Wednesday was German Shepherd Day and Heber Springs Humane Society has three wonderful Shepherds. Their adoption fee is reduced by half. They have been waiting a very long time for a home and a person to adopt them. Please be that person. They deserve a better place to live. The last little puppy is one of four that we are looking for an adopter or a foster. If you are willing to help these fur babies, please contact Heberspringshumane society.com complete an application to adopt and a meet and greet will be arranged. Or drop by after noon, Tuesday through Saturday to meet them before completing the application.
HSHS WISH LIST: Dog/cat food, bleach, paper towels, trash bags, kiddy pools, disinfectant, toilet paper, volunteers, Fosters, adopters and we could always use money.
HSHS NEWS: Flea market has been postponed until the fall. Opening for part-time kennel worker. Apply at shelter.
