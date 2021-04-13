Adoptable Pets of the Week

PUPPIES, PUPPIES, PUPPIES...The Heber Springs Shelter has an abundance of puppies needing homes or fosters. This is what happens when owners don’t have their pets fixed... more litters abandoned at shelters all over the world. The first two pics are not twins but siblings named Frances and Felix. The next cutie is Rhonda with one blue eye. Nancy is a 3 month old bloodhound mix. The puppies behind the fence are begging for attention. Simon has short legs like a basset hound or dachshund. He’s older and gets a little rough playing with the others, and that’s not all of them. We have more. In fact, we have a mom who gave birth to 7 and we are trying to find a foster family. So as you can see we are overloaded with puppies. If you are interested in any of our puppies, dogs, kittens, or cats go to our website Heberspringshumanesocity.com. Shelter Wish List: Adult volunteers for our clean up the shelter day on Saturday, April 17 at the shelter.
