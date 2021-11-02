Adoptable Pets of the Week

Meet Pete, Bear, and Crystal.

Some of our long time residents that need homes ... Pete who was just featured is a little shy, but gets along with everybody. Bear who is a great pet, but aggressive toward other dogs and Crystal who loves people, but is dog aggressive. Right now she’s working with a volunteer on her dog aggression. If you are interested in any of these furbabies, please go to our website Hebersprings humanesociety.com and complete an adoption application. They are waiting for a forever home. HSHS NEWS: General meeting, Thursday, November 11, 5:30 pm, City Hall. Everyone is invited but only members are eligible to vote. Very important meeting. Rabies Clinic held last Saturday was a big success with bumper to bumper traffic. Dr. Sartin did a great job as well as the volunteers. Thank you! HSHS WISH LIST: Dog/cat (dry/wet), trashbags, Dawn, bleach, paper towels, disinfectant.

