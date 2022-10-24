Meet Bella, and her brother, Buster. They came to the shelter as strays. They are very shy, approximately 8-month old Lab-mixes. They both have sweet dispositions and would make wonderful family members. They need a little patience until they realize you are their family, and will not abandon them, “again.” If you want to save one or both of these sweet, handsome dogs please go to Heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an application to adopt. A meet and greet will be arranged. You can’t go wrong with either of these beauties. Please give Bella or Buster a home.
HSHS WISH LIST: Dog/cat food, bleach, copy paper, trash bags, paper towels, detergent, disinfectant, fleece throws, volunteers, adopters, fosters, donations of money.
NEWS FROM HSHS: Membership Drive has been postponed until January more information forthcoming. This weekend Saturday, Oct. 29 is our drive-through Rabies Clinic at Sugarloaf Baptist Church, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Bring your cats and dogs. and get them protected from rabies and other preventable diseases. Sponsored by Dr. Sartin and Heber Springs Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.