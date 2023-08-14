Adoptable Pets of the Week

A couple of long-timers, meet Ben and Joe. Ben is a 4-year-old Shepherd mix. Ben has been at the shelter since 2019, he was only 6 months old. Now he’s four. Long time to live in a shelter. He walks on a leash, loves playing ball he’s just a ladies-man with the girls, but not so much with the guys and isn’t good with cats either. Ben needs out of here into a loving home. Can you please find it in your heart to adopt or foster him. Maybe even “sponsor” him where you come to the shelter often, walk him, be his friend, take him for a pup cup, special treats just for him. His adoption fee can be waived for the right family.
Then there’s Joe, another long timer, who has been here a long time. Joe is a big, handsome 4-year-old Shepherd mix with a cute nub tail. Quote from Joe, “I think my past owner thought I was a Rottweiler or Doby and cut my tail off, but I think it’s rather cute, and I won’t destroy things on your coffee table when I wag my tail. Can you please give me a home I have waited a very, very long time.”
Both of these beautiful dogs are available at Heberspringshumane society.com complete an application and come out and meet us. Shelter hours are 12 to 4:00 Tuesday through Saturday. We’ll also be at FAB BANK on 25B on August 19th.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/Cat food, paper towels, liquid detergent, disinfectant, Dawn, toilet paper, trash bags, large kennels, volunteers to walk & socialize dogs, fosters, and of course adopters.
HSHS NEWS: Saturday, Aug. 19, 9-12 at FAB&T on 25B. We are participating in Clear the Shelter Month and will have dogs to adopt. We’re waiving the adoption fee but you must qualify. Go to heber springshumanesociety .com and complete an application.
