Adoptable Pets of the Week

Gracie and Dottie are bonded Great Pyrenees only 10 months old. We were told they are purebred, but no papers. They were part of a recent rescue and are so glad to be with us, but to have a fur-ever home with a family would be a dream come true. They are happy to be given freedom and lots of TLC but, a home of their own would be heavensent.
Gracie is larger and calmer while Dottie is smaller with more energy. They are both very loving and show appreciation for being rescued. They tend to jump with excitement, but with a little work should learn manners quickly. Both girls enjoy running, exploring and love everyone. Apply to adopt at Heberspringshumane society.com and complete an application. Make these girls’ dream come true.
HSHS WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, bleach, Dawn, liquid detergent, paper towels, trash bags, toilet paper, disinfectant, dog houses, kennels, fosters, foster baby sitters, volunteers, adopters and always money.
HSHS NEWS: Last week’s meeting was attended by lots of people including the Mayor. It was very informative and we hope we have as many and more animal lovers present next month. Our president did a great job explaining our mission and board members gave reports while answering questions.
