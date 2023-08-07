Adoptable Pets of The Week

Meet Randie, Ryder, Rowe, Rhett and Rusty. Just a few of the dogs that are available at the shelter. We’re participating in the Clear the Shelter Month. We will be at First Arkansas Bank on Hwy. 25B, on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. This will be our second event to Clear the Shelter. Adoption fees will be waived, but of course donations are always welcome. Applications for any of the above pets plus many others can be pre-approved by completing an adoption application at Heberspringshumane society.com Last Saturday’s event was successful, but we haven’t reached our goal of “clearing the shelter” in the in the month of August. Come to the shelter or see you on Saturday, Aug. 19, First Arkansas Bank on Hwy. 25B.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina or Pedigree dog/cat food (wet/dry), paper towels, Dawn, liquid detergent, dryer sheets, bleach, trash bags, toilet paper, large bath towels, volunteers, fosters, adopters.
HSHS NEWS: General Meeting Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. atCity Hall. We need your support helping us help the homeless animals in our community. We beg you to get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.