Adoptable Pets of the Week

PETE is still waiting for his own forever home. In fact, he's probably our longest resident. He's been here three years & was 5 months old when he was brought here from behind El Rey's. His brother Roger was recently adopted leaving Pete alone. Pete is a very shy dog, but with a patient family he would do great. He adapts well if you are patient with him and give him a chance. Pete is very smart and handsome. He would make a great companion for some lucky family or person.
OIEA is a beautiful black/white cat (featured last week) who is petrified at the shelter. Her caretaker had to go into assisted living and Oiea is not doing well at the shelter. She has to be an inside cat due to being declawed. Can you provide her with an immediate home or foster? She needs to get out of the shelter asap. Can you help her. She's very sweet and so beautiful.
ROCKY is a 2-year-old Rottweiler mixed with lab and shepherd. A handsome combination. He's anxious to get his own place. Rocky will make someone a loyal, handsome companion. He is smart and eager to learn and has some leash training behind him. Come visit Rocky and see for yourself.
BUCK is an older, active gentleman who loves everybody. He's a brindle mix with the cutest docked tail. He would make a great all-round family pet. He is leash trained and picks up commands quickly. It's obvious he had a home at some point in his life. Can you welcome him into your home?
If you are interested in a meet and greet with any of these precious pets, please go to our website heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an application.
Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food (dry or wet), towels, flannel throws ($3 Walmart), paper towels, bleach, Dawn, volunteers, adopters, fosters and money.
