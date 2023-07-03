Adoptable Pets of the Week

Meet Joe, Ben and Norman. All three of these fur babies have been at the shelter way too long. They are becoming depressed because nobody seems to want them. Their adoption fee has been reduced by half in hopes that they can find a home.
JOE is a shepherd mix. He’s a big boy so we’re recommending no small children because of his size. He gets along with most other dogs. He is a calm and loveable boy.
BEN is in love with the female dogs and they seem to feel the same. He tolerates other males but not a fan of cats. Ben loves to play fetch with our volunteers.
NORMAN is a sweet boy who loves attention. He enjoys playing in the parks and going on walks. If you can see it in your heart to adopt any of these three dogs remember their adoption fee is half price. They all three walk well on leash and would make a great addition to any home. To adopt go to Heberspringshumanesociety. com complete an application.
You won’t regret it.
Shelter Wish List
Purina dog/cat food, bleach, Dawn, liquid detergent, disinfectant, trash bags, toilet paper, paper towels. What we need the most is fosters and adopters.
HSHS news
General Meeting Thursday, July 13, 5:30 p.m. at city hall Everyone always invited. Lots to discuss on shelter activities. Thanks to our wonderful community for helping us. We love you!
