...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Arkansas...eastern Arkansas...north central
Arkansas...southeast Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western
Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas,
Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Lonoke, Perry, Pope, Prairie,
Pulaski, Saline, White and Yell. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson,
Monroe and Woodruff. In north central Arkansas, Cleburne,
Independence and Van Buren. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas,
Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson and Lincoln. In
southwest Arkansas, Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring, Ouachita
and Pike. In western Arkansas, Johnson, Logan, Montgomery, Polk
and Scott.
* Through Wednesday morning
* Showers and thunderstorms are expected over a large portion of
southern Arkansas through the day Tuesday and into late Tuesday
night. Rainfall is expected to be persistent, and will be heavy at
times, with rainfall rates of two to three inches per hour likely
within the watch area. Additional rainfall amounts of four to five
inches are forecast, with locally greater amounts as well.
* Due to antecedent heavy rainfall over the last few days, soil
saturation levels have increased greatly over much of the state.
With more showers and thunderstorms, and significant rainfall
amounts expected across an already vulnerable region, flash flooding
will continue to be a major concern, with some considerable flash
flooding possible where rainfall accumulations are the greatest.
Local rivers and streams will continue to remain at elevated levels
as well, with additional rises possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to
Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You
should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should
Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
