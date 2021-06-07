Kittens

Kittens

Our cup runneth over with kittens and puppies. This is what happens when pet owners don't have their pets fixed and unwanted babies are born. Many die or become wild, fending for themselves, but the lucky ones end up at a shelter and are adopted. If you are looking to adopt a kitten or a puppy go to our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com and click on application. Please be a responsible pet owner and have your pets spay/neutered. There are low cost programs in and around Heber just call the shelter for information.

SHELTER NEWS: We are having a meeting June 17 at the Community Center starting at 5:30. The subject is planning our 5k/1k Paws at the Beach. Hope you can come.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.