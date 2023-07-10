Adoptable Pets of the Week

Meet Juniper, Vixon and Allie! They are known as “The Girls.” They are two to three years old, Great Danes and so sweet. The three are house broken, love people and other dogs, tolerate cats. Love to take long walks. Leash trained. The girls are great dogs with laid-back personalities. Look up Great Danes to get a complete picture of this breed. If interested in making one or all three a family member go to heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an application for a meet and greet. You won’t regret it. Or come out and take them for a walk.
SHELTER WISH LIST: Purina dog/cat food, bleach, paper towels, Dawn, disinfectant, trash bags, toilet paper, laundry detergent, adopters, volunteers & fosters.
HSHS NEWS: General Meeting, 5: 30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at city hall. Everyone is always invited. Lots to discuss. Also we want to thank everyone who helped us with our 22 dog and three cat rescue. All are doing great. We have a wonderful community.
