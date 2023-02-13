Meet Taffy and Mary a mother and daughter looking for a forever home. Mom is named Taffy and she’s wanting to find love and attention. She’s only one year old and is an orange tabby that is shy but sweet. She was found with her eight kittens and has been a very loving mom. Taffy likes to be petted but not picked up. She enjoys sitting in the window and being close to her person. She only has one kitten that has not been adopted. That’s Mary.
Mary is a cute 5 month old gray tabby who loves to play. She came to the shelter with her mom and siblings at two weeks old. They’ve grown up in foster care which is a really good thing. My mom has been a good mom to all of us kids but now Mom and I need a loving home. We just know we will find a forever home soon. Could you be that family? We don’t have to go together but nothing’s impossible. To adopt go to heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an application. A meet and greet will be arranged. We will be anxiously waiting.
Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, bleach, large/med trash bags, paper towels, Dawn, liquid detergent, disinfectant, volunteers, fosters, volunteers, money is always nice.
Heber Springs Humane Society News: Jean Swindle and Terri Alvarado were elected to the Board. In March’s General Meeting officers will be presented to the membership for approval. Welcome Jean and Terri!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.