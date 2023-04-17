Adoptable Pets of the Week

Meet Ben, Joe, Crystal, Mac, Norman, Rocco, Jesse, and Ringo. They are long-term residents of the shelter. Their adoption fee has been reduced by half. So you really get a wonderful pet at a reduced price. Ben has been here the longest, 2019. Joe and Mac have been here since 2020, Norman, Rocco and Crystal have been here since 2021, Jesse and Ringo since 2022. Any of these fur babies would make a great pet. If interested go to Heberspringshumane society.com and complete an application. A meet and greet will be arranged. Where can you get a pet for a $50 adoption fee that’s been fixed and has his/her shots.
Shelter Wish List: Purina dog/cat food, bleach, Dawn, liquid detergent, bleach, Fosters, volunteers, adopters and monetary donations.
HSHS NEWS: Our new board member is Audrey Davis. She’s all about the animals and will be a wonderful addition to our board. April 29 at Sugarloaf Baptist Church, our Spring Drive through rabies clinic from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
