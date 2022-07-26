Adoptable Puppies of the Week

Meet Maggie’s puppies.

Maggie’s puppies are ready for to be adopted. Last week we featured Maggie, the mama dog to these eight puppies. Now Maggie’s babies are ready to be adopted too. There’s four males and four females. All are as cute as can be but certainly do not look like brothers and sisters. Maggie is a 40 pound shepherd mix, father(s) is unknown. They are expected to be medium-size except for Nugget who is a lot smaller. All have been in foster care and well socialized in a home environment. Get your application in at heberspringshumane society.com because they are too cute to pass up. Life is better with a pet; and the Heber Springs Humane Society shelter has lots of kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs who need to be part of a family. Shelter wish list: Purina dog/cat food, kids pools, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, Dawn, copy paper, Walmart gift cards for gas and as always fosters, volunteers, adopters. Volunteers are desperately needed at the thrift store and to answer the telephone at the shelter one day a week from noon to 4:30 p.m.

