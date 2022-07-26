Maggie’s puppies are ready for to be adopted. Last week we featured Maggie, the mama dog to these eight puppies. Now Maggie’s babies are ready to be adopted too. There’s four males and four females. All are as cute as can be but certainly do not look like brothers and sisters. Maggie is a 40 pound shepherd mix, father(s) is unknown. They are expected to be medium-size except for Nugget who is a lot smaller. All have been in foster care and well socialized in a home environment. Get your application in at heberspringshumane society.com because they are too cute to pass up. Life is better with a pet; and the Heber Springs Humane Society shelter has lots of kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs who need to be part of a family. Shelter wish list: Purina dog/cat food, kids pools, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, Dawn, copy paper, Walmart gift cards for gas and as always fosters, volunteers, adopters. Volunteers are desperately needed at the thrift store and to answer the telephone at the shelter one day a week from noon to 4:30 p.m.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- HSHS announces new manager and board member
- Drought prompting Arkansas ranchers to sell cattle
- Adoptable Puppies of the Week
- Fairfield Bay welcomes boutique
- PROFIT FROM IT: IRS Dirty Dozen – 2022 Edition – Round Two
- Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to Ozark Folk Center State Park
- FINANCIAL FOCUS: 529 Plans: Underused, but valuable
- Robertson: Drought situation in cotton ‘could get real ugly before it is over’
- Poll: Support for recreational marijuana growing
- IRS Dirty Dozen – 2022 Edition – The Finale
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
87°
Clear
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: 96°
- Heat Index: 96°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 87°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:12:14 AM
- Sunset: 08:17:02 PM
- Dew Point: 73°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Loading
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.