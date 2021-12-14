Alma Yvonne Jackson Morris age 80 of Heber Springs, Arkansas, widow of Bud Morris, passed from this life November 27, 2021. She was born October 7, 1941, at DeWitt Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Miles and Arizona Tibbett Jackson. She was a member of the Church of the Firstborn since September 20, 1957.
Alma was united in marriage to Bud Morris on July 18, 1959. They were blessed with three precious daughters: Becky, Denise, and Christy. The girls, which were the light of her life as well as her wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great- great- grandchildren all brought many treasured days into her life. She was a big supporter of their ball games and attended at every opportunity, until her bad health.
Left to grieve her passing are two daughters, Becky Horton (Phil) of Heber Springs AR and Christy Ruby (Chris) of Greenbrier AR. Six wonderful grandchildren Kim George (Steve) of Searcy, Derek Horton (Nicole) of Heber Springs, Channing Grinnell (Ryan) of Fort Smith, Taryn Miller (Landon) of Bentonville, and Ty and Tate Ruby of Greenbrier. Eleven great grandchildren: Justin, Sydney, Hayden, Chase, Mia, Oaklyn, Ellison, Addilyn, Isaiah, Lucas, and Olivia. Three great great grandchildren: Keegan, Maybreigh, and Everly. Sister’s in-law, Addelene Jackson, and Martha Jackson of DeWitt, Helen Herald of Conway, and brother in-law Gary Morris of DeWitt. Several wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and many other precious family and church members.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bud, and infant son Tony, one precious daughter Denise Wilkinson, one grandson Kasey Wilkinson, her parents, two sisters Nora Lee Watkins and Georgia Roper, three brothers John Bill Jackson, Miles Junior Jackson, and Skippy Jackson.
Funeral Services were at Olmstead Chapel 601 W Main Street in Heber Springs, Burial at Firstborn Cemetery # 64 Candlestick Road, Heber Springs AR.
