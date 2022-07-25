Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 11th Annual Never Forgotten Arkansas Takes Action event at the Benton Event Center recently. The event consists of an all-day training session for law enforcement and attorneys, a family session, and a luncheon to recognize Arkansas's missing. Attended by more than 350 stakeholders, the event aims to bring awareness to the challenges families and law enforcement face with missing persons cases, while also recognizing Arkansas's missing children and adults.
"The Never Forgotten event has become so much more than a training conference, it allows families with missing loved ones the opportunity to support one another," Rutledge said.
"I pray this program continues to foster the relationship between law enforcement and families of the missing by providing much needed training, resources and support," she added.
The law enforcement training was with Arkansas State Crime Lab CODIS Administrator Miranda Crawford who presented on DNA and missing person cases. Cold Case Diver Doug Bishop presented on sonar basics and investigative tactics utilized in cold cases. Law enforcement also heard about the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's resources to assist law enforcement in identifying, locating and investigating child sex trafficking. During the sessions, attendees learned about scams that target families of missing persons, how to organize their case files and how to stay connected with the Morgan Nick Foundation.
This year, the Attorney General was honored to present the 2022 Star of Excellence Award to Morgan Nick Foundation senior case manager JoEllen Garrett and case managers Shawnda Stubbs and Trina Hays. Their passion to assist families of the missing is the reason the Foundation helped 1,892 missing persons and their families in Arkansas.
In 2018, Rutledge released the first comprehensive resource guide for families of missing loved ones which is available to be downloaded or ordered for free at ArkansasAG.gov and NeverForgotten.ar.gov. Each week, Rutledge posts Missing Person Monday on social media highlighting a different missing person case.
For more information about the event or other trainings offered by the Attorney Generals Office, please visit ArkansasAG.gov.
