LITTLE ROCK-- In July the University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces its spring 2022 graduates.
About 1,075 degrees were awarded for the spring 2022 semester.
Local students who graduated from UA Little Rock include:
Nathan Derrickson of Edgemont, who earned a Master of Social Work in Social Work.
Justin Isbell of Heber Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in History.
Jeff Jeffries of Greers Ferry, who earned a Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.
Sindy Ortiz Leal of Heber Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Information Systems.
With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas's capital city.
