Several Arkansas State University-Beebe students and a faculty member recently participated in the spring colloquium of the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics (ACRE). The meeting was held March 31-April 2 at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute in Morrilton.
Participating students Cyndy Rios, John-Paul Henderson and Samantha Oliver were selected by both ASU-Beebe faculty members and ACRE staff, based on their academic excellence and interests in history, politics and economics. Dr. Blake Perkins, associate vice chancellor for academics at ASU-Beebe, joined the students at the event. Perkins is also an associate professor of history and has authored books and articles on American history and politics.
The meeting brought together forty students and faculty members from eight colleges and universities across the state to study and exchange ideas on the theme “Liberty and the Founding.” Attendees read historian Gordon Wood’s 2021 book “Power and Liberty: Constitutionalism in the American Revolution,” as well as several scholarly articles on various perspectives of history, politics and economics related to the founding of the United States and the making of the U.S. Constitution. The meeting also featured a keynote address by University of Central Arkansas History Professor Dr. Vaughn Scribner, seven roundtable discussion seminars, and numerous networking opportunities.
Rios, a Searcy resident, is completing an associate of science in liberal arts and sciences (ASLAS) degree. She plans to transfer to Arkansas State University in Jonesboro for a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Beebe native Henderson is working toward earning an ASLAS degree and completing coursework in the 2+2 transfer agreement for a bachelor’s degree in history at the University of Central Arkansas. He then plans to pursue law school and explore opportunities for legal work in the U.S. military and the civilian sector. Oliver of Ward is pursuing an ASLAS degree. She plans to pursue a 2+2 transfer option toward a bachelor’s degree in history. She then plans to earn a graduate degree and teach history at the collegiate level.
ACRE is a privately funded research and education center housed in the UCA College of business. ACRE scholars and policy analysts use academic research and original analysis to educate the public on important issues of public policy in Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.