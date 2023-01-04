Lyon College recently announced that 124 students made the fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade-point average and take a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester to appear on the list.
Clinton: Jacob W. Hutto
Greenbrier: Thomas A. Osborn
Heber Springs: Nicholas R. Chaney and Delacey J. Kell
Melbourne: Slayton L. Wheeler
Mountain View: Beau D. Turner
Southside: Jacob E. Wolfrom
Tumbling Shoals: Gentry B. Hamilton
