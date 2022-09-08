SEARCY---The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester. The list was released in June.
Andrew Bradshaw, a Senior studying civil engineering, of Heber Springs.
Tessa Spears, a Junior studying communication sciences and disorders, of Heber Springs.
Bethany Tilley, a Senior studying English, of Quitman.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The University offers more than 110 undergraduate majors; 14 preprofessional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia.
