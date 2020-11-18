LITTLE ROCK (11-16) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds drivers to “know before you go” and visit IDrive Arkansas.com before traveling during the holiday season.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommend you stay home as much as possible during the Coronavirus pandemic, but if you choose to travel there are several things to consider before you go. Please visit the CDC’s webpage on Travel in the US for their official guidance. If you do decide to travel during the Thanksgiving Holiday (Nov 25 – Nov 29), ARDOT wishes you and your family a safe trip.
Extensive highway improvements continue throughout the state; with those improvements come work zones. To aid in your holiday travel, ARDOT has been working hard to open as many lanes as possible. Still, travelers will likely face work zones and possible delays due to increased traffic volume.
Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.