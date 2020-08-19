LITTLE ROCK — If working from home and staring at the yard has ignited that need to learn more about gardening, now is the time to apply for the Arkansas Master Gardener program, the state’s largest horticulture volunteer and education organization.
Beginning with just four counties and 40 members in 1988, the Arkansas Master Gardener program is now 3,100 volunteers strong in 67 counties.
The application period for new members is open until Oct. 1, and applications are available through your county Cooperative Extension Service office. A directory of county offices throughout Arkansas can be found at https://www.uaex.edu/counties/.
“This program would be of interest to anyone who would like to sharpen their horticulture knowledge and skills,” Berni Kurz, extension educator-consumer horticulture for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said.
In deference to pandemic safety practices, the training will be conducted online.
“Individuals will be able to complete an online horticulture training program designed for homeowners who are interested in becoming a Master Gardener volunteer through their local County Extension office,” he said.
Trainees will learn about basic botany, soils and fertilizer, pest control and pesticide use. In addition, there will be classes on landscape design, vegetable and fruit gardening, annuals and perennials and other topics of interest to homeowners.
“Once the participant completes the course, they will be immersed in Master Gardener volunteer projects where they will be able to put newly learned skills to action and learn gardening secrets from other Master Gardeners,” Kurz said.
For general information about the Master Gardener program in Arkansas, visit https://www.uaex.edu.yard -garden/master-gardeners/.
To learn about extension and research programs in Arkansas, visit www.division.uaex.edu, Follow us on Twitter at @AgInArk, @uaex _edu or @ArkAgResearch.
About the Division of Agriculture
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s mission is to strengthen agriculture, communities, and families by connecting trusted research to the adoption of best practices. Through the Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service, the Division of Agriculture conducts research and extension work within the nation’s historic land grant education system.
The Division of Agriculture is one of 20 entities within the University of Arkansas System. It has offices in all 75 counties in Arkansas and faculty on five system campuses.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
