There are now 150 Arkansas school districts that have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 113 a week ago and a new record high, according to data posted today (Dec. 17) on our COVID-19 in Arkansas page. Forty-three school districts were added to the list this week, and 107 remained on the list.
Twenty-three school districts – up from 15 the previous week and also a record high – had exceeded 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, or more than 1 percent of district residents: Paragould, Danville, Green Forest, Piggott, McGehee, Elkins, Monticello, Dardanelle, Hermitage, Star City, Blytheville, Bay, Drew Central, Pottsville, Barton-Lexa, Trumann, Warren, East Poinsett County, Cleveland County, Magazine, Clinton, Valley View, and Searcy County.
Our team identified school districts with high infection rates by analyzing data received Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of the school districts and are not specific to school employees and students. Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.
“Hope for the future has come with two new vaccines before Christmas, but the present threat is greater than ever and will be with us for several months to come,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “We must approach the holidays with the goals to keep our schools open and keep our hospitals from being overrun.”
Rates of new known infections in school districts across the state, as well as counts of cumulative and new infections, are tracked on our COVID-19 in Arkansas page. Rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five infections, to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals.
School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.