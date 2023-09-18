QUEENS, NY. — The No. 16 Razorbacks finished off their non-conference slate with a sweep as Arkansas defeated Bryant on Saturday afternoon in straight sets. The Hogs went 3-0 on the weekend and currently sit at 10-2.
Jill Gillen and Taylor Head both had 13 kills apiece, and both had great days at the service line with four and three aces, respectively. Maggie Cartwright continued her successful weekend with 12 kills and was named the tournament MVP. Head also earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team.
Graduate transfer middle blocker Laura Ehieze made her first start as a Razorback and recorded a team-high four blocks, which include one solo.
Set 1
The Hogs played from behind for the first half of the set and couldn’t get more than two points at a time going. A 5-1 run that featured two kills and an ace from Gillen eventually gave Arkansas enough momentum and the Hogs took a 13-12 lead. Ehieze added her second kill for a two-point advantage and Bryant called time. The Bulldogs tied it three times, but three straight from Arkansas made it 20-17 and Bryant huddled again. The Bulldogs added two more but the Hogs pieced together three with two kills from Cartwright and won the set 25-19.
Set 2
Arkansas began the second set on an 9-1 tear capped off by a kill from Ehieze and with three aces from Gillen. The Bulldogs found their way back to a rhythm, but a three-point run by the Razorbacks put Arkansas up by 10 at 18-8. Bryant called time and crossed the 10-point threshold shortly after, but there was no stopping the Hogs. Arkansas ended up hitting .583 in the set and took the second 25-11.
Set 3
The Bulldogs grabbed an early lead in the third, but it didn’t last long as Arkansas put together an eight-point run capped off with a kill by Head for the 10-4 advantage. The Bulldogs kept fighting and came within two at 17-15, but three from the Hogs put them over 20 and sent Bryant to a huddle. Bryant added four more but ran out of time as the set ended 25-19 on a Bulldogs error and secured the sweep for Arkansas.
Up next
The Hogs begin conference play this week with matches at home against Texas A&M on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. and against Texas A&M on Sunday at 3 p.m.
